Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) to Strong Sell

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical’s heavy dependency on the broad adoption of its products and probability of incurring operating losses in the near term are concerning. Gross margin contraction is worrying. Limited commercial sales expertise is another headwind. Inari Medical underperformed its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company’s product launches and sustained U.S. commercial expansion in third-quarter 2021 are encouraging. The company made substantial progress on all of its five growth drivers. Raised revenue outlook for 2021 instills optimism. Inari Medical’s significant expansion in its commercial footprint is impressive. The company’s focus on venous system and commitment toward patient care raise optimism. A strong balance sheet is an added plus. The company’s third quarter results were better than expected.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

NARI opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 318.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $2,821,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,329,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after buying an additional 90,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 186,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

