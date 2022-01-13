Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Sell

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $903.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $837.46. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $571.90 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after buying an additional 170,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,843,000 after buying an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,156,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

