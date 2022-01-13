Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -283.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $83,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Finance Trust (AFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.