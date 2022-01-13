Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) to Buy

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 71.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 1,290,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 368,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 231,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.