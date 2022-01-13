Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) to Buy

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “
Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 1,290,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 368,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 231,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 218,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AVITA Medical Company Profile
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.
