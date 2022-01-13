Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.13.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.61.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $725,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $251,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,639 shares of company stock worth $10,465,292 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $9,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

