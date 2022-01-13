Zacks Investment Research Upgrades bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Hold

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank lowered bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

