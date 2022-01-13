Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to “Buy”

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

TRNO opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

