Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,640.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $538.44 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $380.64 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

