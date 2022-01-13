Zeepin Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $432,326.38 and approximately $7,644.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00075649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.98 or 0.07661199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.97 or 0.99908699 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.