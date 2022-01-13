Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.06. 11,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,299,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

ZH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

