Zilliqa Price Down 2.4% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $788.09 million and $89.62 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00393396 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008573 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01302727 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,553,332,784 coins and its circulating supply is 12,261,865,631 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.

