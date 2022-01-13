Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Purchases $71,400.00 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3,032.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,193,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

