$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). PetIQ posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 28.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

