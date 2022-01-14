-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,487,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,558 shares of company stock worth $32,354,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000.

Amplitude stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

