-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Several research analysts have commented on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ANIX stock remained flat at $$3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,463. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,244 shares of company stock valued at $196,661. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 127.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 87,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

