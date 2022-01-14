$0.10 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. CECO Environmental posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CECE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $226.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.