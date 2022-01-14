$0.12 EPS Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.18. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 626,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,796. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

