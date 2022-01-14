-$0.13 EPS Expected for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Mandiant reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 76,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,220. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,713,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.