-$0.13 EPS Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

PROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progenity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Shares of PROG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 94,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,025. Progenity has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $262.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progenity by 189.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 4,974,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Progenity by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progenity by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

