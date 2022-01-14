-$0.23 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

VYNE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,242,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,209. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 211,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,575,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

