$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.47. Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 38.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the period. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 366,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,101. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $231.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.28. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

