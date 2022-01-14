$0.27 EPS Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ferro posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferro stock remained flat at $$21.66 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 396,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Ferro has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

