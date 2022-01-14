$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

SJR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,692. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,125,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,751,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.