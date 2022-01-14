$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.76.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 468,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,925,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

