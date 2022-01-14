-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.89). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,944. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $306.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.