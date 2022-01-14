$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Camden National posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,128. Camden National has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $754.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National in the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

