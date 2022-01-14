$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after buying an additional 231,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.77. 125,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,912. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

