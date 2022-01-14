$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.51. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.