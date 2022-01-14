10,681 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $47.50 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

