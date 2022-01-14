$13.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post sales of $13.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.64 billion and the lowest is $13.32 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $15.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $60.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $60.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.22 billion to $55.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,003. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.