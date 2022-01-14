17,897 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. Enphase Energy makes up 2.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.80. 44,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,796. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

