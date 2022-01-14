$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $10.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271. The stock has a market cap of $153.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

