18,000 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.39. 103,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,910. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

