$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.91 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

RSG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.30. 10,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $61,779,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

