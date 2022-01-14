2,100 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.42.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.72 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.