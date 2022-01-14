23,632 Shares in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of South State by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

