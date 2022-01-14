25,822 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,641,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $24.08 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,900. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

