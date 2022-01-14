$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,239,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.