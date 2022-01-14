35,000 Shares in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Separately, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,844,000.

NASDAQ:SGML traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Sigma Lithium Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

