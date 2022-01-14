$4.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce $4.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $930,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 578.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $9.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.