$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the highest is $4.57 billion. GAP reported sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in GAP by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 65,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in GAP by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GAP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GAP by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 222,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

