$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,435. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

