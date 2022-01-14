$497.60 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post $497.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.79 million and the highest is $502.55 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $968,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 67.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

GOL stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.43.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

