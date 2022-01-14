50,000 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $233,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,003,678 shares of company stock valued at $281,586,342 in the last ninety days.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

