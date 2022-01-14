51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Gap Up to $45.83

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $50.00. 51job shares last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 19,835 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,590,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 51job by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after buying an additional 356,744 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

