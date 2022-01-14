51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Gap Up to $45.83

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $50.00. 51job shares last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 19,835 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.
51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
