54,034 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UP. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $79,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP opened at $4.24 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

