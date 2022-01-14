55I LLC Acquires Shares of 2,841 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

55I LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

