55I LLC Invests $228,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,097,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

