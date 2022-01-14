55I LLC Invests $347,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $2,715,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,277 shares of company stock valued at $80,718,365 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

