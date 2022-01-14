55I LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.27 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

